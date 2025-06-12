Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $682,000 in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the period.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of QLTA opened at $47.17 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.
