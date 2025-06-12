Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $772,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 393,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after buying an additional 88,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after buying an additional 80,344 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,336.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 36,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,912,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $820.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.