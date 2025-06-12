iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $86.14 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

