Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $359,100.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $296,828.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $301,350.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $291,704.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $277,508.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $265,216.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $272,860.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $234,948.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total transaction of $258,174.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total transaction of $273,210.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $259,042.00.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $250.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 696.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.82 and a 12 month high of $263.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $231.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $6,655,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 985.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

