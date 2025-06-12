Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$403,303.00 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.33, for a total value of C$403,303.00.

Christopher Emerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Christopher Emerson sold 6,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$201,004.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.35, for a total value of C$145,394.00.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.5%

PAAS opened at C$39.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.01, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.85. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$24.96 and a one year high of C$40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -289.52%.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$45.25 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

