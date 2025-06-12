PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $872,515.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 48,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,514,729.02. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, April 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $209,700.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 16,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $222,080.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 110,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,914,000.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 20,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $381,800.00.

PBF Energy Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE PBF opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

View Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,364,000 after buying an additional 3,612,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,896,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PBF Energy by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 784,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 686,103 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 945,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 573,161 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.