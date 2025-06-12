Catalyst Group Vi L.P General Sells 3,550,724 Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Catalyst Group Vi L.P General sold 3,550,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $104,036,213.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,120,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,538,531.70. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Circle Internet Group Stock Up 10.5%
CRCL stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $138.57.
Circle Internet Group Company Profile
