Catalyst Group Vi L.P General Sells 3,550,724 Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Catalyst Group Vi L.P General sold 3,550,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $104,036,213.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,120,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,538,531.70. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 10.5%

CRCL stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $138.57.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

