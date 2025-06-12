SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,519,127 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.