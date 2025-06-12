SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 245,575 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 187.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,575 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Pan American Silver worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $91,916,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $24,083,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 661.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,307,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 784,906 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 947,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 750,858 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

