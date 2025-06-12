SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after acquiring an additional 609,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,135,000 after acquiring an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.42.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $399.79 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.49 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.55 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

