Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in NIO by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.76.

NIO Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NIO stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.