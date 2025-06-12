Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $32.71 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

