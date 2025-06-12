SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2,012.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Onto Innovation worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Wall Street Zen raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.81. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

