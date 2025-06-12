Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $816,392.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,353,416.32. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock worth $2,637,564 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $143.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.24.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

