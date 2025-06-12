Richard Kent Bennett Sells 9,712 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 9,712 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $418,975.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 534,167 shares in the company, valued at $23,043,964.38. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Toast Price Performance

TOST stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,315.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toast by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

