PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells $281,168.36 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PayPal stock opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

