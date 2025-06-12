Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 2900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLMAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Halma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Halma from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Halma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halma

Halma Trading Up 1.7%

About Halma

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.