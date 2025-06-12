First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.06 and last traded at $132.52, with a volume of 86952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.63.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1394 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
