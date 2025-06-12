First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.06 and last traded at $132.52, with a volume of 86952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1394 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 185,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 149,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

