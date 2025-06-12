Edward J. Zecchini Sells 51,500 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 51,500 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $352,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,411.24. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cryoport Trading Up 1.9%

CYRX opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.85. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 548,750.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,437.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cryoport

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.