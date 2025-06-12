Edward J. Zecchini Sells 51,500 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 51,500 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $352,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,411.24. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cryoport Trading Up 1.9%
CYRX opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.85. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cryoport
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cryoport
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.