PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Insider Suzan Kereere Sells 4,162 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.