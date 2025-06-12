Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $455,000 Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $468.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.95. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

