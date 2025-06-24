Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3161 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 5.4% increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $218.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.17. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

