iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 998,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.46. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

