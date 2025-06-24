SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $5,504,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

