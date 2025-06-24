Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 2.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 228,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 79,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:AFL opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

