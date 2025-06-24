Sava Infond d.o.o. Takes Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after acquiring an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after acquiring an additional 603,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $145.90 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average of $127.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

