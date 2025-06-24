St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,554 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

AT&T Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

