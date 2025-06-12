Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 4,955 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.69, for a total value of C$741,716.84.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,720 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.65, for a total value of C$252,232.50.

On Monday, April 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,700 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.43, for a total transaction of C$230,236.44.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$156.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$72.36 and a twelve month high of C$183.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

