Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,983,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,123,000 after acquiring an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,163,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,133,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,865,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 1.8%

Edison International stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

