Erik Weaver Sells 18,000 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $517,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,200.14. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 867,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Life Time Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

LTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.