SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.94 Million Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 5,429.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993,199 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.96 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia W. Williams sold 47,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,980.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,109.86. The trade was a 59.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,045 shares of company stock valued at $407,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

