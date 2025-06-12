Avanza Fonder AB Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Avanza Fonder AB trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $213,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 162,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Juniper Networks by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,469 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

