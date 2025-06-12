IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $13,304,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $158.82 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $178.30.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

