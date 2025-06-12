Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,218 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33,367.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 193,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,703,000 after buying an additional 193,197 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 129,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $107.84 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.62.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

