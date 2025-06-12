Avanza Fonder AB Buys 882 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after buying an additional 259,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $56,647,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $446.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $538.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

