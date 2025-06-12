Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) was up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 248,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 65,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Kestrel Gold Trading Down 11.1%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John Bernard Kreft acquired 233,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$81,550.00. Insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.
Kestrel Gold Company Profile
Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.
