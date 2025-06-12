London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the May 15th total of 409,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,554,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.9%

OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.2309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

