Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.92 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 1514447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 354,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.