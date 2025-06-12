Lake Lp Lynrock Purchases 47,692 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 47,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $265,644.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,212,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,744,917.24. This represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lake Lp Lynrock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 40,283 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $222,362.16.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 33,425 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $187,848.50.

On Monday, June 2nd, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 40,283 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $227,598.95.

On Friday, May 30th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 32,519 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $184,382.73.

On Thursday, May 29th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 16,831 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $94,758.53.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 32,519 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $180,805.64.

On Friday, May 23rd, Lake Lp Lynrock bought 27,884 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $151,688.96.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Lake Lp Lynrock bought 27,884 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $151,410.12.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Lake Lp Lynrock bought 14,093 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $76,665.92.

On Monday, May 19th, Lake Lp Lynrock bought 27,884 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $152,804.32.

ON24 Trading Down 2.9%

ON24 stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

ON24 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 127,010 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON24 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in ON24 by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 329,715 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

