Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 7,015.00 and last traded at 6,945.00, with a volume of 26493 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6,890.00.

Lion Finance Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of 6,086.94 and a 200-day moving average of 5,354.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Lion Finance Group alerts:

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported 329.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%. Equities analysts predict that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lion Finance Group

About Lion Finance Group

In other news, insider Karine Hirn bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6,810.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,534,000.00. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Finance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Finance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.