Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 190,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,046,898.48. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NVDA opened at $142.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

