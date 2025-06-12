Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 589.55 ($7.99) and last traded at GBX 860 ($11.66), with a volume of 56831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 861 ($11.67).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.78) to GBX 1,120 ($15.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £770.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 878.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 876.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a GBX 24.90 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.60. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matt Osborne purchased 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 892 ($12.09) per share, with a total value of £35,626.48 ($48,293.99). Also, insider Mark Allen purchased 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 835 ($11.32) per share, with a total value of £49,682.50 ($67,347.84). Company insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

