GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 76.1% in May

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the May 15th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. GREE has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

