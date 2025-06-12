TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TravelSky Technology Price Performance
Shares of TSYHY opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $17.39.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
