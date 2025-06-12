TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of TSYHY opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.