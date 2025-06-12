GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Chairman Sells $249,696.37 in Stock

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) Chairman Edward Michael Nigro sold 6,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $249,696.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 647,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,296,965.46. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Michael Nigro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Edward Michael Nigro sold 4,239 shares of GBank Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $168,373.08.

On Monday, June 9th, Edward Michael Nigro sold 23,609 shares of GBank Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $929,486.33.

Shares of GBFH stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of -0.90. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31.

GBank Financial ( OTCMKTS:GBFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GBank Financial Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

