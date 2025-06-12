iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.52 and last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 61891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72.

Get iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.