iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.52 and last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 61891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF
- What is a support level?
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.