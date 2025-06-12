Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTPOF opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Its Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

