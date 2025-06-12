Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MTPOF opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile
