Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $93.80 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,494 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.85.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

