Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $5.39 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,748 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,966 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $85,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,642 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,683,000 after purchasing an additional 393,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,118,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $231.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $1,158,431.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 166,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,504,565.30. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $259,042.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,730 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,081.90. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,671 shares of company stock worth $5,592,148 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $250.80 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.82 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.64. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.65, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

