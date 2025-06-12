Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 724.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,375 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Liberty Live Group worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 6,308.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,268,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,428,000 after purchasing an additional 596,648 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.78 and a beta of 1.37. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $79.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30.

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.22).

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $9,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,170.76. This trade represents a 51.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

